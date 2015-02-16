SINGAPORE Feb 16 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and JTC Corp, a government agency for infrastructure development, agreed to combine four of their real estate and urban planning units, to capitalise better on rapid urbanisation in emerging markets.

The merged group's value would be worth about S$5 billion ($3.7 billion) based on the underlying entities, the two firms said.

JTC's Ascendas Pte and JURONG International Holdings Pte Ltd (JIH) will combine with Temasek's Surbana International Consultants Holdings and Singbridge Group. The merger is expected to be completed within the first half of this year.

JTC and Temasek began talks over the deal in September. The combined group will be 51 percent owned by Temasek, with the rest by JTC.

The four subsidiaries will be divided into two operating arms - one to invest and hold assets, and the second to provide building and engineering services.

"Through this integrated platform, we will have better scale and deeper expertise to handle many large-scale and complex urban development projects," said Wong Kan Seng, chairman of the asset investment and holding arm.

China and India are racing to build their cities, giving opportunities for companies to provide planning and building services for projects such as business parks and hospitals.

Currently, 54 percent of the world's population lives in urban areas, and that number is predicted to increase to 66 percent by 2050, with much of the growth in developing countries, according to U.N. figures. ($1 = 1.3559 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)