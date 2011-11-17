SINGAPORE Nov 17 Singapore's Temasek
Holdings and Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional
are finalising a deal to borrow S$5 billion ($3.87 billion) from
nine lenders to fund two property projects in the city-state,
Basis Point reported on Thursday.
The banks include Singapore's three lenders DBS Group
, United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, and Malaysia's Maybank.
ANZ Banking Group, HSBC, Standard
Chartered and Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are the other parties
involved in the deal.
Temasek declined to comment on the report, while Khazanah
could not immediately be reached.
Basis Point said the deal is being structured as a five-year
loan with interest pegged at 100 basis points over the Singapore
dollar benchmark. Repayment of the principal will only be made
at the end of the loan period.
A joint venture owned by the two sovereign wealth funds was
given sites near Singapore's central business district to
develop as part of an agreement that saw the government in Kuala
Lumpur give up Malaysian railway land in the city-state.
($1 = 1.2921 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)