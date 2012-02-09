BRIEF-Shin Kong Financial Holding to issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$5 bln
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
SINGAPORE Feb 9 Eight banks are close to signing a S$5 billion ($4 billion) property development loan for two Singapore projects that will be developed by a joint venture between Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Thomson Reuters' basis point reported on Thursday.
DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank and Maybank are committing S$850 million each. ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are each joining with S$500 million, basis point said, quoting sources.
CIMB is participating with S$100 million. ($1 = 1.2460 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
BEIJING, Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.