SINGAPORE Dec 7 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is looking to raise up to S$600 million ($468 million) from the sale of zero coupon bonds exchangeable into shares of Hong Kong trading company Li & Fung Ltd, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Temasek, which holds a 3 percent stake in Li & Fung according to its last annual report, declined comment.

IFR is a unit of Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 1.2831 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)