BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
SINGAPORE May 3 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd is in talks to buy a stake worth around $500 million in financial data provider Markit Group, a source familiar with the deal said.
If talks are a successful, a deal could happen over the next "few months", the source told Reuters. He declined to be identified because the talks are not public.
A Temasek spokesman said in a statement it does not comment on market speculation. The news was first reported by Sky News.
A spokeswoman for Markit declined to comment.
Markit Group began life in 2001, working out of a barn in St Alban's, a commuter town 20 miles of London. Founded by Canadian Lance Uggla, the group provides financial data and trade processing services, primarily for the credit market.
Private equity firm General Atlantic took a minority stake in the company in January 2010. The rest of the company is owned by its employees, private investors and various financial institutions.
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: