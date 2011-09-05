BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's Southeast Asia head of investment banking, Tan Chong Lee, for the post of senior managing director, sources said on Monday.
Tan, who has also worked at Goldman Sachs in the past, will also assume the title of chief investment officer-designate, sources told Reuters.
Temasek confirmed that it was hiring Tan, but did not provide detail of his role.
Merrill Lynch was not available to comment.
The sources did not want to be identified because the details of his role were not public. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni