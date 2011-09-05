SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's Southeast Asia head of investment banking, Tan Chong Lee, for the post of senior managing director, sources said on Monday.

Tan, who has also worked at Goldman Sachs in the past, will also assume the title of chief investment officer-designate, sources told Reuters.

Temasek confirmed that it was hiring Tan, but did not provide detail of his role.

Merrill Lynch was not available to comment.

The sources did not want to be identified because the details of his role were not public. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Dan Lalor)