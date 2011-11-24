BRIEF-China Construction Bank says Guo Yanpeng resigns as non-executive director
* Guo Yanpeng resigns as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE/KARACHI Nov 24 The chief executive of NIB, the Pakistani bank controlled by Singapore's Temasek Holdings, has resigned and will be replaced by an interim CEO.
Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, who was instrumental in bringing Temasek as an investor in the Pakistani lender, will remain a non-executive member of NIB's board after stepping down as president and CEO, according to a Karachi Stock Exchange filing.
A Temasek spokesman confirmed the move.
"We also confirm that the board is proposing Aamir Zahidi as the interim CEO, pending regulatory approval," the spokesman said.
Temasek had a paper loss of around $400 million on NIB after investing $540 million in the bank, estimates by broker Invisor Securities and Thomson Reuters data showed.
NIB shares, which closed at 1.35 rupees a share on Thursday, are down by almost half this year. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Faisal Aziz in KARACHI; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Guo Yanpeng resigns as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Ryanair capitalised on favourable rates to raise 750m in the bond market on Wednesday after CEO Michael O'Leary announced profit losses and a challenged outlook ahead of Brexit.
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: