SINGAPORE/KARACHI Nov 24 The chief executive of NIB, the Pakistani bank controlled by Singapore's Temasek Holdings, has resigned and will be replaced by an interim CEO.

Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, who was instrumental in bringing Temasek as an investor in the Pakistani lender, will remain a non-executive member of NIB's board after stepping down as president and CEO, according to a Karachi Stock Exchange filing.

A Temasek spokesman confirmed the move.

"We also confirm that the board is proposing Aamir Zahidi as the interim CEO, pending regulatory approval," the spokesman said.

Temasek had a paper loss of around $400 million on NIB after investing $540 million in the bank, estimates by broker Invisor Securities and Thomson Reuters data showed.

NIB shares, which closed at 1.35 rupees a share on Thursday, are down by almost half this year. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Faisal Aziz in KARACHI; Editing by Kevin Lim)