GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump's "big" spending hopes prop up stocks
* Europe stocks flat, world shares set for 4th month of gains
SINGAPORE, July 4 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said it does not expect last month's liquidity crunch in Chinese banks to have an impact on its banking investments in the world's second-largest economy.
"There is sufficient liquidity in the system, so we are not concerned abut a liquidity crunch over a prolonged period," Chia Song Hwee, head of Temasek's investment group and co-head of China, told a news conference on Thursday.
"The banks that we have invested in, they are actually very well capitalised."
Temasek counts China Construction Bank as its second-largest investment with an 8 percent stake in its portfolio. It has also invested about $2.4 billion in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China since 2012 alone.
Chinese banks suffered an unprecedented cash crunch last month after the Chinese central bank allowed rates to shoot to record highs to punish banks for making risky loans and to force them to curtail dodgy lending.
* Europe stocks flat, world shares set for 4th month of gains
* Seadrill faces debt-to-equity conversion; Chapter 11 beckons
LONDON, Feb 28 Iraq's Kurdistan has agreed new deals to borrow $3 billion from trading houses and Russian state oil firm Rosneft that will be guaranteed by future oil sales to strengthen its fiscal position as the semi-autonomous region fights Islamic State.