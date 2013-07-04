SINGAPORE, July 4 Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , the smaller of Singapore's two sovereign wealth funds, said the value of its portfolio rose to a record S$215 billion ($168.8 billion) in the year to March 31, up from S$198 billion in the previous fiscal year. Group net profit edged down to S$10.6 billion from S$10.7 billion, while total shareholder returns rose to 8.86 percent from 1.5 percent previously. Temasek is the world's 11th-largest sovereign wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, a U.S. research organisation, while sister fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) is the eighth-largest. TEMASEK HOLDINGS Website: www.temasekholdings.com.sg Shareholder: Singapore's Ministry of Finance PORTFOLIO: S$215 billion, up from S$198 billion a year earlier. PORTFOLIO BY GEOGRAPHY (March 2013) Year-ago percentage figure in parenthesis Singapore 30 (30) Asia ex-Singapore 41 (42) Australia & New Zealand 13 (14) North America & Europe 12 (11) Africa, Central Asia and 2 (2) Middle East Latin America 2 1 PORTFOLIO BY SECTOR (March 2013) Financial Services 31 (31) Telecom, media & technology 24 (24) Transport & industrials 20 (21) Life Sciences, consumer & 12 (12) real estate Energy & resources 6 (6) Others 7 (6) STAKES IN KEY COMPANIES (March 2013) Year-ago percentage holding in parenthesis SINGAPORE - Singapore Telecommunications 52 pct (54) - DBS Group 29 pct (30) - CapitaLand 39 pct (40) - Singapore Airlines 56 pct (56) - Keppel Corp 21 pct (21) - Neptune Orient Lines 66 pct (66) - Olam International 23 pct (16) OVERSEAS - Standard Chartered 18 pct (18) - *China Construction Bank 7 pct (8) - *Bank of China Less than 1 pct (2) - **Shin Corp 42 pct (42) - Bharti Airtel 5 pct (5) - Mosaic Co 5 pct (5) - Repsol 6 pct * Includes significant interests held by Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd, a unit of Temasek ** Comprises significant interests held by Aspen Holdings Ltd, also a unit of Temasek ($1 = 1.2734 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by John O'Callaghan)