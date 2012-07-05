SINGAPORE, July 5 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Thursday that the size of its portfolio grew slightly in the last financial year but net profit fell because of a tougher business environment.

It also said the outlook was uncertain.

"China growth is slowing but a hard landing is unlikely... (but) we see contagion risk from Europe," head of investment Chia Song Hwee said at a media briefing.

The Singapore fund had a net cash position at the end of March 2012 and was looking for opportunities in various areas such as energy and commodities.

Temasek, which invests mainly in Asia, said its portfolio stood at S$198 billion ($156.37 billion) at the end of March 2012, up from S$193 billion a year ago.

Group net profit, however, fell to S$10.7 billion from S$12.7 billion a year earlier partly due to a weaker performance by some of the firms in its portfolio.

The sovereign investor said 72 percent of its portfolio was in Asia as of end-March, compared with 77 percent at the end of the previous financial year.

During the financial year 2011/12, Temasek's exposure to Europe and North America increased to 11 percent from 8 percent previously. ($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and John O'Callaghan; Editing by Ryan Woo)