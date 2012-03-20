By Dinesh Nair
| DUBAI, March 20
DUBAI, March 20Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings has hired Rothschild's top Middle
East energy banker, Khodor Mattar, as it aims to beef up its oil
and gas investments, a source familiar with the matter said.
Mattar, who currently heads the advisory firm's Mideast and
North Africa energy business in Dubai, has worked at Rothschild
for 14 years. He moved from London in 2007 to advise on
energy-related transactions.
At Temasek, Mattar will be part of the team responsible for
investments in energy and resources sector, the source said
speaking on condition of anonymity. Temasek's investments in the
sector accounted for just 3 percent of its portfolio at the end
of March 2011, compared with 36 percent for financial services.
Temasek declined to comment. Rothschild was not immediately
available for comment.
The Singaporean investment firm, which manages about $150
billion in assets, invested $600 million in Chesapeake Energy
Corp in 2010 and $400 million in Brazilian engineering
firm Odebrecht.
Sovereign funds, hurt by investments in Western banks during
the 2008 financial crisis, have moved away from financial
services into new sectors such as commodities and
infrastructure.
Last month, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation,
one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, bought a 5
percent stake in commodities trader Bunge Ltd valued at
$496 million in a sign that Asian state funds are increasing
their bets on resources.
At Rothschild, Mattar advised on several prominent deals
including the 3.3 billion euros ($4.37 billion) sale of Spanish
bank Santander and utility Union Fenosa's 37.5
percent stake in Cepsa to Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum
Investment Co.
Most recently, he advised Bahrain-based IDB Fund on the sale
of its 23.3 percent stake in Jordan's Amman East power plant to
Qatar Electricity & Water Co.
Rothschild was one of the advisers to the Dubai government
on its $25 billion debt restructuring of state-owned
conglomerate Dubai World.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by
Amran Abocar)