SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Charles Ong, a senior managing director at Singapore's Temasek Holdings , has been seconded to recently established private equity firm RRJ Capital from Sept. 1, the Singapore state investor said on its website.

RRJ Capital, which is based in Hong Kong and Singapore, is run by Richard Ong, one of the three co-founders of Chinese private equity giant Hopu. Hopu wound down its operations last year.

Charles and Richard Ong are brothers. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)