(Corrects currency conversion in paragraph 5)

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Charles Ong, a senior managing director at Singapore's Temasek Holdings , will join his brother Richard to manage the recently established private equity firm RRJ Capital, the Singapore state investor said on its website.

"Charles first joined Temasek in 2002. He is seconded to RRJ Capital from 1 September 2011," the Singapore state investor said. He will remain a senior managing director for special projects with Temasek, a spokesman added.

RRJ Capital, based in Hong Kong and Singapore, is backed by Temasek which is one of its limited partners. The private equity firm has to date invested in oilfield services provider Frac Tech Services Inc and North American natural gas fuels provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp .

Charles Ong started his career as an investment banker with Lazard Freres & Co in New York and worked for Deutsche Bank in Singapore before joining Temasek.

In July, he stepped down as co-CEO of Seatown, a S$4 billion ($3.3 billion) multi-strategy investment firm that had been set up by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Richard Ong, a co-founder of Hopu, a giant China-focused investment firm that wound down its operations this year, set up RRJ earlier this year to focus on traditional private equity investments.

Richard was previously one of Goldman Sachs' top Asia investment bankers before he moved to Hopu.

RRJ had targeted raising about $2 billion when it was set up. ($1 = 1.204 Singapore dollars)