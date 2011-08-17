SINGAPORE Aug 17 Singapore state investor Temasek is selling 253.5 million shares in Thailand's Shin Corp at between 35.5 and 37.25 Thai baht a share, in a deal that could raise up to 9.44 billion Thai baht ($316 million), IFR Asia reported.

The accelerated bookbuilding for the deal was launched by Cedar Holdings, a Temasek-owned entity, late on Wednesday through sole bookrunner Morgan Stanley , IFR said.

A Temasek spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment.

Temasek bought its Shin Corp stake from the family of Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006. After Shinawatra was deposed later that year, Temasek signalled it would reduce its stake in the telecoms firm.

($1 = 29.870 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Hulmes)