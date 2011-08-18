(Adds details)

* Sale will go some way to meeting Thai free float rules

* Shin shares fall as investors worry about further Temasek share sale

* Cedar Holdings sells shares at 36 baht/shr - sources

By Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, Aug 18 An affiliate of Singapore state investor Temasek is selling almost 8 percent in Thai telecoms firm Shin Corp for $306 million, which will bring the free float of the company closer to the level required by Thai rules.

Shin Corp, once controlled by Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's family, confirmed an earlier report from IFR Asia that Cedar Holdings would sell 253.5 million Shin shares at 35.5-37.25 baht per share.

Two sources with knowledge of the deal said Cedar, 49 percent owned by Temasek, sold shares at 36 baht on Thursday.

Temasek's stake sale comes just over a month after the Puea Thai Party led by Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of self-exiled Thaksin, won a general election in a landslide. She became the prime minister this month.

The sale of Shin Corp's controlling stake by Thaksin's family in 2006 triggered the events that led to his overthrow by the military in September that year.

The news of Cedar stake sale sent Shin Corp shares down more than 6 percent as investors worried that Temasek may sell more Shin shares at a discount. At 0509 GMT, the shares were at 38.25 baht, down 4.4 percent.

The 36 baht offer price is a 10 percent discount to Shin's Wednesday close of 40 baht.

It is also a significant discount from the 49.25 baht a share that Temasek-linked units paid in 2006 to purchase a controlling stake in Shin Corp from the family of Thaksin Shinawatra.

'WELL OVERSUBSCRIBED'

A source with direct knowledge of the deal said the shares were "well oversubscribed" and the deal was closed in two hours.

About 60 percent of the shares were offered to Thai investors and 40 percent to international investors through Thai NVDR Co Ltd, Shin told the Thai stock exchange.

After the stake sale, Cedar's holding in Shin Corp would be reduced to 46.44 percent, Shin said. Cedar had 54.43 percent in Shin before the sale, according to the company's website.

Aspen Holdings, wholly owned by Temasek, has no plan to sell any of its 41.68 percent stake at this moment, the Thai firm told the stock exchange.

Temasek-linked companies Cedar and Aspen Holdings would still own 88.12 percent of Shin Corp after the stake sale. The Thai stock exchange requires listed companies to have a minimum free float of 15 percent.

Temasek has signalled in the past that it would reduce its stake in the telecoms firm.

The Temasek unit launched the accelerated bookbuilding for the deal late on Wednesday through sole bookrunner Morgan Stanley , IFR said.

The base offer size was 169 million shares and there was an option, which was exercised, to increase the size by 84.5 million shares.

Given its low free float, only a few analysts cover Shin Corp, which has interests in several telecoms businesses including Advanced Info Service , Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, and satellite firm Thaicom .

In a note, AIRA Securities advised clients to avoid Shin Corp shares since Temasek could sell more stock at below-market prices. ($1 29.87 Baht) (Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Alan Raybould and Vinu Pilakkott)