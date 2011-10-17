LONDON Oct 17 Temasek Financial has launched a S$650 million ($512 million) bond exchangeable into shares in London-listed bank Standard Chartered , bookrunner Bank of America Merill Lynch said on Monday.

The offering of the three-year, zero coupon bonds by Temasek Financial, a special purpose vehicle owned by Singapore's state-owned investment company, Temasek Holding, will be priced on Oct. 18.

There will be an overallotment option of S$150 million. ($1 = 1.269 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)