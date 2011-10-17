LONDON Oct 17 Temasek Financial has launched a
S$650 million ($512 million) bond exchangeable into shares in
London-listed bank Standard Chartered , bookrunner Bank
of America Merill Lynch said on Monday.
The offering of the three-year, zero coupon bonds by Temasek
Financial, a special purpose vehicle owned by Singapore's
state-owned investment company, Temasek Holding, will be priced
on Oct. 18.
There will be an overallotment option of S$150 million.
($1 = 1.269 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)