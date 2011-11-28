Nov 28 Canfor Corp said it will
buy Canadian forest products peer Tembec Inc's southern
British Columbia interior wood products assets for about C$60
million ($58.18 million).
Last week, Tembec sold some non-core assets to a private
company for C$13 million and said it planned to focus on its
core business of production of wood, pulp, papers, paperboard
and chemicals products.
Canfor will buy Tembec's Elko and Canal Flats sawmills, and
the deal will include a long-term agreement to provide residual
fiber for Tembec's northern bleached softwood kraft pulp mill in
Skookumchuck, British Columbia.
The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2012,
the companies said.
($1 = 1.0313 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)