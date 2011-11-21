(Follows alerts)
Nov 21 Canadian forest products maker
Tembec Inc will sell some of its non-core assets to a
private company for C$13 million ($12.5 million) as it focuses
on its core business of production of wood, pulp, papers,
paperboard and chemical products.
The Quebec-based company's shares were down 6 percent at
C$2.52 -- their lowest in five weeks -- in afternoon trading on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Tembec said it planned to close a hardwood flooring plant in
Huntsville, Ontario which will lead to 63 job cuts.
The company said it will take a related one-time charge of
C$2 million, which will be reflected in its December-quarter
results.
The plant, which generated sales of C$48 million in the last
one year, will cease operations in January 2012.
However, Tembec's hardwood sawmill operations in Huntsville
will remain unaffected by the transaction, it said in a
statement.
($1 = 1.041 Canadian Dollars)
