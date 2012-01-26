BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 Canadian forestry company Tembec Inc posted a wider first-quarter loss hurt by weak paper pulp markets and lower selling prices.
The company, which produces lumber, paper and pulp, posted a loss of C$16 million, or a loss of 16 Canadian cents a share, compared to a loss of C$11 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, in the prior-year quarter.
Total sales fell about 5 percent to C$401 million. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
