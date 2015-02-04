Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Temenos Group AG :
* Temenos and Polytech Ventures today announce the launch of Switzerland's first fintech incubator: Fusion, the Swiss fintech factory
* Says launched Feb. 4, the incubator will be fully operational by autumn Source text: bit.ly/1uWDB3V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order