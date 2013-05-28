DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
May 28 Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it cut Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System Obligated Group's bond rating to the junk level of BB-plus with a stable outlook from BBB-minus.
The rating actions affects about $524.3 million of debt issued through the Hospitals and Higher Education Facilities Authority of Philadelphia.
The downgrade reflects the system's large operating loss in third quarter of fiscal 2013 ending on March 31 that exceeded Fitch's expectations, as well as a slim debt service coverage level.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.