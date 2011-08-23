* Lawsuit alleges Temple caused failure of Guaranty

* Temple-Inland says suit without merit, intends to defend

* IP says unsure how news will affect $3.3 billion offer

* Temple shares plunge 18.4 percent in afternoon trading (Adds comment from SEC filing, IP; updates shares)

By Ernest Scheyder

NEW YORK, Aug 23 A lawsuit alleging Temple-Inland Inc TIN.N helped fuel the collapse of Guaranty Bank in 2009 sent shares of the packaging producer down more than 18 percent on Tuesday, spooking investors betting on International Paper's (IP.N) hostile takeover offer.

The lawsuit, filed by a liquidation trustee for the failed bank, claims Temple-Inland caused the bank's failure by "fraudulently looting" assets worth more than $1 billion.

The lawsuit further alleges that Guaranty did not operate like a traditional bank, but a "captive finance arm" of Temple-Inland that boosted demand for the company's building materials division.

Under the weight of mortgage-backed securities, Guaranty filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 after U.S. regulators seized its core banking unit and sold it to a Spanish firm.

Temple-Inland said the lawsuit's claims are without merit and it intends to defend them vigorously.

"We have previously disclosed that the liquidating trustee may file such a claim against us and that we do not believe that we have any liability related to the spin-off of Guaranty Financial Group," Temple-Inland said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The lawsuit comes after Temple-Inland shut down a Louisiana mill last week, saying it discharged too much waste, depleting oxygen levels in a river and killing fish. [ID:nWNAB0493]

INTERNATIONAL PAPER

The lawsuit spooked Temple's investors, many of whom are arbitrageurs betting International Paper will eventually raise its $3.3 billion hostile bid. [ID:nN1E7780DI]

Temple-Inland's stock has been supported by the IP offer since it was first made public in June.

Merger arbitrageurs, who who bet big money on the outcome of merger and acquisition deals, have taken big losses in recent weeks as market uncertainty has risen and they are moving out of risky positions.

Temple's stock has dropped 33 percent so far this month, wiping out more than $1 billion in shareholder value.

IP offered $30.60 cash per share, an amount that is now more than 33 percent above the $20.30 per share Temple-Inland shares were trading at on Tuesday afternoon.

"We will be monitoring this federal lawsuit closely, as well as Temple-Inland's disclosures," IP spokesman Thomas Ryan said. "However, it's premature to speculate whether this will impact our current offer."

One arbitrageur said he feels the stock drop is an overreaction.

"Event funds like everyone else are feeling a lot of pain and have a very low risk tolerance at the moment," the investor said, noting that many are worried IP could consider lowering its bid for Temple-Inland.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The case is Tepper v. Temple-Inland Inc. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Michael Erman in New York, and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Tim Dobbyn)