Feb 10 International Paper Co won U.S. antitrust approval to acquire rival Temple-Inland Inc on the condition that they divest three mills, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Without the divestitures, the new combined company would have had control of 37 percent of the North American capacity for containerboard, which is used to make corrugated boxes, the Justice Department said. (Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)