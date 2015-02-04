Feb 4 The Templeton Global Bond Fund,
one of the biggest investors in Ukraine bonds, weathered a 29
percent hit to the market value of its holdings in the worn-torn
country's debt during the fourth quarter.
The market value of the fund's Ukraine bonds fell to $1.8
billion at the end of December, down from $2.53 billion at the
end of the third quarter, according to the fund's latest
holdings disclosure.
However, Michael Hasenstab, portfolio manager of the $69
billion fund, maintained all of his positions in the Ukraine
debt issues, despite falling bond prices and constant turmoil in
the country.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)