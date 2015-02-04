Feb 4 The Templeton Global Bond Fund, one of the biggest investors in Ukraine bonds, weathered a 29 percent hit to the market value of its holdings in the worn-torn country's debt during the fourth quarter.

The market value of the fund's Ukraine bonds fell to $1.8 billion at the end of December, down from $2.53 billion at the end of the third quarter, according to the fund's latest holdings disclosure.

However, Michael Hasenstab, portfolio manager of the $69 billion fund, maintained all of his positions in the Ukraine debt issues, despite falling bond prices and constant turmoil in the country. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)