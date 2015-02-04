(Adds details on fund's Ukraine holdings)
By Tim McLaughlin
Feb 4 The Templeton Global Bond Fund,
one of the biggest investors in Ukraine bonds, weathered a 29
percent hit to the market value of its holdings in the worn-torn
country's debt during the fourth quarter.
The market value of the fund's Ukraine bonds fell to $1.8
billion at the end of December, down from $2.53 billion at the
end of the third quarter, according to the fund's latest
holdings disclosure.
However, Michael Hasenstab, portfolio manager of the $69
billion fund, maintained all of his positions in the Ukraine
debt issues, despite falling bond prices and constant turmoil in
the country.
The fund, for example, kept its largest position in a
Ukraine bond that matures in July 2017, even though
its market value dropped 30 percent to $435.5 million in the
fourth quarter. And since the end of 2014, that bond, which
carries a 9.25 percent coupon rate, has dropped to about 52
cents on the dollar from 62 cents on the dollar, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The yield on the bond has surged to more
than 40 percent as bond prices move inversely to yields.
Still, Hasenstab's fund, which is known for taking big,
contrarian bets in places like Hungary and Ireland, has
generated a total return of 5.28 percent over the past 12
months, according to Morningstar Inc data. That performance
beats 75 percent of peer funds, according to Morningstar.
More than 5,000 people have been killed in the conflict
between Russian-backed separatists and government forces, of
which Ukrainian media estimate more than 1,500 are Ukrainian
soldiers.
