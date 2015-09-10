By Sujata Rao and Timothy Mclaughlin
| LONDON/BOSTON Sept 10
LONDON/BOSTON Sept 10 A setback in Ukraine for
Franklin Templeton's star fund manager Michael Hasenstab hasn't
dimmed his appetite for bold bets in markets shunned by others
as he boosts exposure to some of this year's worst-performing
emerging markets.
For a decade, 41-year old Hasenstab has topped fund
performance tables, outflanking rivals with outsize investments
in unloved markets such as Hungary and Ireland, buying bonds
cheap and cashing in as their governments dodged default.
But in Ukraine, where Templeton sank around $6.5 billion
from 2011 -- owning about 40 percent of outstanding bonds at one
time -- he wasn't so lucky.
Last month, Templeton and three other funds agreed to write
off 20 percent of the value of Ukrainian Eurobonds. Their worth
in Hasenstab's main $65 billion Global Bond Fund as of June 30,
was $1.32 billion, more than halving from February 2014, though
prices have rallied since the Aug. 27 debt agreement.
But that has not deterred Hasenstab from seeking out
underdog assets. While foreign investors flee emerging markets,
more than half the Global Bond Fund's holdings are in developing
countries, and scrutinising the fund's investments shows it
added to those positions this year.
Hasenstab, who oversees $170 billion from his office in San
Mateo, California, was not available for interview but he wrote
in a recent blog that he saw opportunities amid the turmoil,
with investors indiscriminately punishing some markets.
"As we remain optimistic regarding the outlook for Mexico
and Malaysia, it highlights how our strategies will often be
contrarian," Hasenstab wrote, adding such a strategy made
short-term turmoil inevitable from time to time.
Mexico made up 9 percent of his fund by end-June, according
to Franklin Templeton's semi-annual report and fund fact sheets,
versus 5.5 percent in February, while Malaysia comprised 6.9
percent, up from 1.4 percent.
Both countries have been at the sharp end of the selloff,
with Mexican government debt nursing 12 percent losses this year
in dollar terms on the GBI-EM bond index.
Malaysia has fared even worse, with 17 percent losses as the
ringgit plumbs lows unseen since the 1997 crisis.
South Korea comprises 14 percent of the fund, up from 12.5
percent in February, while Brazil is steady at 4.6 percent.
All those would be considered brave bets, due to risks from
tumbling commodities prices, a looming U.S. rate rise and
slumping currencies. Brazil's dollar-based bondholders have lost
25 percent this year, for example.
But Hasenstab said: "If we are not underperforming the
market or our competitors for some given period, it implies we
aren't actually taking contrarian views and making those types
of calls that go against prevailing market sentiment."
RETURN TO NORMAL
Karin Anderson, an analyst at fund research firm
Morningstar, argues that big punts on underperforming Mexico or
Malaysia represent a return to normal for Hasenstab and that it
was Templeton's Ukraine foray that was out of character.
"For Franklin Templeton and Hasenstab's team, they have a
record of investing for multi-year products, of going in when
things look ugly and then they get better," she said. "In
(Ukraine) they went in when things were good and they got bad."
Ukraine undoubtedly dragged on returns, with the Global Bond
fund's performance in the year to June lagging more than half
its peers, according to Morningstar. Year-to-date, it has
underperformed 83 percent of peers, with 5.8 percent losses.
Templeton attributes the underperformance to the fund's
negative correlation with U.S. Treasuries, noting Ukraine made
up less than 3 percent of holdings. But emerging market
underperformance could fuel more short-term losses.
Over a decade however, the fund is ranked second in terms of
performance by Morningstar, with a 7.34 percent average annual
return. Another Hasenstab-led fund, Templeton Global Total
Return, tops rankings.
"Hasenstab has expressed an interest in wanting to own more
Brazilian real and Mexican peso and buying into that weakness
when we have this downside may be contrarian," Anderson said.
"The fund is doing what it always has and we have high
confidence in it."
But investors are jittery -- the household savers who
dominate the fund's investor base pulled $3.4 billion from it
between January and end-July, after last year's $3.2 billion
outflows, according to data from Lipper.
Hasenstab's ally has been his fund's huge size, enabling him
to stake a few billion dollars in markets where he saw long-term
potential. But some say big may no longer be best.
Recent marketplace changes -- namely shrinking bond trading
volumes, especially in emerging markets -- are increasingly a
headache for such enormous funds, said a veteran emerging
markets investor, who nevertheless admires Hasenstab as "one of
the great success stories of global investment".
"The less liquid nature of the market has boxed him in, in a
manner he couldn't have expected a few years back. Brazil, Korea
and Mexico have some of the most liquid emerging bonds so if he
wants to be in EM he has to play in those markets," the person
said.
On Ukraine, the jury is still out on how big a loss
Templeton will swallow -- the restructuring is relatively
generous and already this year, the Eurobonds have risen 40
percent. So while Ukraine may not have been Hasenstab's greatest
call, he may well recover the lion's share of his investment.
(Additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa in New York; Editing by
Catherine Evans)