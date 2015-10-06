LONDON Oct 6 The current setback in emerging
markets offers a "multi-decade" opportunity to buy undervalued
assets, Franklin Templeton's star bond investor Michael
Hasenstab said on Tuesday.
Hasenstab, CIO, Templeton Global Macro said he was currently
buying beaten down currencies such as Mexican peso, Malaysian
ringgit and Indonesian rupiah.
"We are buying select emerging markets at multi-decade or
all-time low valuations. We are buying the Mexican peso at the
weakest level its been in history of Mexico...On a valuation
level this is a multi-decade opportunity to buy very cheap
assets," Hasenstab said in a video interview posted on the
company's Youtube page.
He also said he was short U.S. Treasuries to position for a
higher interest rate environment and that the U.S. yield curve
was currently underpricing inflation.
"While for the last thirty years, (you) wanted to make money
by declining rates, we think over the next five years you want
to make money by rising rates. So the strategy is to position
short U.S. treasuries in terms of negative duration," he said.
"Short Treasuries will pay off when the Fed starts to hike
interest rates... they have been slow and potentially getting
behind the curve," Hasenstab added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker)