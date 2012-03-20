* Stock holdings include PetroChina, PTT, Lukoil, Keppel
* Likes frontier markets, in particular Africa
* Does not expect hard lending for China
By Kevin Lim and Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, March 20 Franklin Templeton funds
that focus on developing economies are heavily invested in
energy stocks as the firm believes oil prices have room to
increase further, the head of its emerging markets group Mark
Mobius said on Tuesday.
"If you look at inflation and the oil price over the long
term, you'll find that the oil prices have not kept up with
inflation, so there's some catch-up to do," Mobius told a news
conference.
So long as oil does not spike rapidly from current levels of
around $120 a barrel, the impact on the global economy
will be manageable as slower growth among oil importing
countries will be offset by gains in Russia and other oil
producers, he added.
Franklin Templeton, whose emerging markets group manages
about $50 billion in equity, counts several oil companies among
its top holdings.
Its flagship $17 billion Templeton Asian Growth Fund, which
was 36 percent invested in energy as of end-January, has
PetroChina Co and Thailand's PTT PCL
as its first- and third-largest holding.
The global emerging markets fund owns Lukoil Holdings
and Gazprom, and Mobius told reporters
Templeton funds also have stakes in Singapore rig builder Keppel
Corp.
Fund managers and analysts from Franklin Templeton's
emerging markets group are currently in Singapore to discuss the
firm's investment plans in coming months.
AFRICA, CHINA
Mobius said the firm also sees opportunities in Africa and
other so-called frontier markets that are not only rich in
natural resources but also have fast-growing middle classes.
"These countries are at a very early stage of development,"
said Mobius. For instance, although Africa represents 17 percent
of the world's population, it only accounts for six percent of
global GDP.
Nine out of the world's 10 fastest growing countries over
the last decade were frontier markets, six of them in Africa, he
added.
Mobius' Templeton Frontier Markets Fund, which has just
under $1.2 billion, is heavily invested in banks and
telecommunications, with energy ranking third by industry
sector. Nigeria represents the fund's largest holding by
country.
Frontier markets refer to countries such as Kazakhstan and
Vietnam and the newly emerging economies in Africa and the
Middle East, which currently receive very little investments
through the stock markets.
Mobius said avenues to invest in these markets had grown in
recent years and he was confident of deploying capital
efficiently even if the size of his frontier fund had rapidly
tripled to more than $3 billion.
As for China, he said he was confident about its continued
prospects despite signs of slowing economic growth and worries
among some investors that the world's second-largest economy is
headed for a hard landing.
"People ask me if China is going to have a hard or soft
landing. I tell them China is not landing, they are going to
continue flying," he said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Charmian Kok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)