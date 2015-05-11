(Adds Breakingviews link, closing stock price)

May 11 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said Chief Executive Mark Sarvary would step down, two days after shareholders voted to remove him from the company's board.

Chief Operating Officer W. Timothy Yaggi will serve as interim CEO, Tempur Sealy said.

The company also named Usman Nabi of H Partners, the company's largest shareholder, to its board as an independent director. Frank Doyle, the head of the audit committee, was named board chairman.

H Partners, which owns nearly 10 percent of Tempur's shares, was agitating for change at the mattress maker, saying the company had been underperforming under its current leadership.

The hedge fund had demanded the ouster of Sarvary, Chairman P. Andrews McLane and Nominating Committee Chairman Christopher Masto as directors.

It launched a website in April, with a presentation showing that the company had missed profit estimates in six of the last seven quarters after its acquisition of rival Sealy.

Four independent proxy firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co LLC, recommended shareholders vote in favor of H Partners' proposal.

On Friday, Tempur shareholders voted to remove Sarvary, who has been CEO for the last seven years, and the two other directors from the board.

The company said on Monday the board had also accepted the resignations of McLane and Masto.

Tempur said it would form a search committee, comprising Nabi and three additional independent directors, to look for Sarvary's replacement.

The company's stock fell 3.5 percent to close at $59.82. As of Friday close, it had risen about 13 percent this year. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru)