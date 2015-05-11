(Adds Breakingviews link, closing stock price)
May 11 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International
Inc said Chief Executive Mark Sarvary would step down,
two days after shareholders voted to remove him from the
company's board.
Chief Operating Officer W. Timothy Yaggi will serve as
interim CEO, Tempur Sealy said.
The company also named Usman Nabi of H Partners, the
company's largest shareholder, to its board as an independent
director. Frank Doyle, the head of the audit committee, was
named board chairman.
H Partners, which owns nearly 10 percent of Tempur's shares,
was agitating for change at the mattress maker, saying the
company had been underperforming under its current leadership.
The hedge fund had demanded the ouster of Sarvary, Chairman
P. Andrews McLane and Nominating Committee Chairman Christopher
Masto as directors.
It launched a website in April, with a presentation showing
that the company had missed profit estimates in six of the last
seven quarters after its acquisition of rival Sealy.
Four independent proxy firms, including Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co LLC,
recommended shareholders vote in favor of H Partners' proposal.
On Friday, Tempur shareholders voted to remove Sarvary, who
has been CEO for the last seven years, and the two other
directors from the board.
The company said on Monday the board had also accepted the
resignations of McLane and Masto.
Tempur said it would form a search committee, comprising
Nabi and three additional independent directors, to look for
Sarvary's replacement.
The company's stock fell 3.5 percent to close at $59.82. As
of Friday close, it had risen about 13 percent this year.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru)