May 8 Tempur Sealy International Inc's shareholders voted to remove Chief Executive Mark Sarvary from its board, agreeing with its largest shareholder H Partners Management LLC that the mattress maker needed a change in leadership.

Based on preliminary results, shareholders also voted to remove Chairman P. Andrews McLane and nominating committee Chairman Christopher Masto, H Partners said on Friday. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)