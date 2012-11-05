BRIEF-Macy's sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.3775per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.3775per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Tempur-Pedic International Inc : * Moody's assigns a b1 cfr to Tempur Pedic-and rates secured credit facility
ba3 and unsecured notes b3; outlook is stable * Rpt-moody's assigns a b1 cfr to tempur-pedic and rates secured credit
facility ba3 and unsecured notes b3; outlook is stable
LONDON, Feb 24 Economic turnaround in Russia and Brazil may be tempting investors back to BRIC equity funds, with EPFR Global on Friday reporting such funds took in new cash for two weeks in a row for the first time in five months.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.