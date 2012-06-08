UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
June 8 Tempur-Pedic International Inc said it would buy back the remaining $200 million of its shares under a current repurchase plan, days after the mattress maker's profit warning wiped out nearly half of its value.
Tempur-Pedic said its board deemed the buyback plan "appropriate" at this time. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
