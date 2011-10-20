* Q3 EPS $0.90 vs est $$0.85

Oct 20 Mattress maker Tempur-Pedic International Inc reported sequentially lower gross margins hurt by production problems at its Danish manufacturing facility, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

"Gross margins declined sequentially this quarter primarily related to a transitory productivity issue at our Danish manufacturing facility," Chief Financial Officer Dale Williams said in a statement.

However, the company raised its full-year forecast encouraged by higher sales in the retail segment.

The company now expects to earn $3.12-$3.17 a share in 2011, while analysts were expecting it to earn $3.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company earned $61.9 million, or 90 cents a share, compared with $44.2 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Tempur-Pedic, which competes with Select Comfort Corp , said revenue rose 30 percent to $383.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 85 cents a share, on revenue of $369.9 million.

Tempur-Pedic, which sells its products in over 80 countries under its namesake and TEMPUR brand names, said gross margins rose to 52.4 percent from 51.0 percent last year.

The company had reported a 52.9 percent gross margin in the second quarter.

On Wednesday, Select Comfort also posted quarterly profits that beat Wall Street expectations on improved margins.

Tempur-Pedic shares, which have rose about 50 percent year to date, fell to $60.85 in after-market trade. They closed at $63.60 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)