Jan 24 Tempur-Pedic International Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong international sales, prompting the mattress maker to forecast 2012 results ahead of analysts' expectations.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company, which has now topped or met profit estimates for over three years, expects to earn $3.80 to $3.95 a share on revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion in 2012.

Analysts are expecting it to earn $3.77 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $56.3 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with $46.3 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Tempur-Pedic, which competes with Sealy Corp and Select Comfort Corp, said revenue rose 25 percent to $366.8 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 82 cents a share on revenue of $364.5 million.

Tempur-Pedic shares were trading up 2 percent at $63.25 after the bell. They closed at $62.25 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)