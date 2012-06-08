* Company had $200 mln remaining under plan as of June 6
* Shares rise 2.4 pct in premarket trading
June 8 Tempur-Pedic International Inc
said it was buying back shares in the open market on Friday
under its repurchase plan, two days after the mattress maker's
profit warning wiped out nearly half of its market value.
Tempur-Pedic, which announced its $250 million share buyback
plan in January, said it had $200 million remaining under the
repurchase plan as of June 6.
The company's shares were up 2.4 percent at $22.93 in
premarket trading.
Tempur-Pedic, which revolutionized the industry with its
foam-based technology originally developed by NASA, on Wednesday
forecast bleak earnings for the current year as it loses ground
to rivals in the specialty mattress market it once dominated.
The market now accounts for over 25 percent of all mattress
sales.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)