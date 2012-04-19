Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
* Q1 EPS $0.86 vs est $0.84
* Q1 rev $384.4 mln vs est $384.5 mln
* Sees FY 2012 EPS of $3.80-$3.95 vs est $3.97
* Sees FY 2012 sales $1.60 bln-$1.65 bln vs est $1.66 bln
* Shares down as much as 11 pct after market (Adds background, rivals)
April 19 Tempur-Pedic International Inc forecast full-year results that came in below Wall Street estimates, and bucked the usual trend of raising its outlook, sending the mattress-maker's shares down by as much as 11 percent after the bell.
The company, which competes with Sealy Corp and Select Comfort Corp, expects to earn $3.80 to $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion in 2012.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $3.97 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, Tempur-Pedic's first-quarter profit beat estimates. The company's quarterly profit has always lived up to analysts' expectations for the last three years.
Tempur-Pedic reported its numbers just a day after Select Comfort failed to impress investors -- worried over its lower margins -- despite posting better-than-expected results.
Home goods retailers in the United States have been benefiting from rising purchases of big-ticket items such as mattresses and furniture as the housing market recovers.
Last month, Sealy Corp also posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its higher-priced mattresses.
For the first quarter, Tempur-Pedic earned $56.2 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $48.3 million, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $384.4 million.
Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share on revenue of $384.5 million during the first quarter.
The Lexington, Kentucky-based company's shares were trading down 11 percent at $74.70 after the bell. They had closed at $83.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
