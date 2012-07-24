* Q2 EPS $0.45 vs est $0.38
* Q2 rev down 4 pct to $329.5 mln vs est $327.2 mln
* Raises FY12 EPS to $2.80 vs est $2.66
* Shares up 12 percent after market
(Adds details; updates shares)
July 24 Tempur-Pedic International Inc's
quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by
growth in its international business, prompting the mattress
maker to raise its full-year profit outlook.
The company now expects to earn $2.80 per share for the full
year, above analysts' expectations of $2.66 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It had previously forecast earnings
of $2.70 per share.
The outlook raise comes a month after the pioneer in the
specialty beds market slashed its full-year forecast as it lost
market share to fast-moving rivals.
Shares of Tempur-Pedic, which revolutionized the specialty
beds market with foam-based technology originally developed by
NASA, were up 12 percent at $30.20 in trading after the bell.
Tempur-Pedic said it is taking initiatives to strengthen its
competitive position. It opened its first namesake retail store
in Boston last week.
Tempur-Pedic, which competes with Sealy Corp and
Select Comfort Corp, said net income for the second
quarter fell to $29.1 million, or 45 cents per share, from $53.1
million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped 4 percent to $329.5 million.
However, international sales rose 8 percent to $102.8
million, contributing about 31 percent to the company's revenue.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per
share, on revenue of $327.2 million.
Shares of the Lexington, Kentucky-based company, which lost
a third of its value in June, closed at $27.11 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Aditi Shrivastava in
Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon, Maju Samuel)