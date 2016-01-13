BRIEF-Reflexis Systems has raised $32.8 mln in equity financing
* Reflexis Systems Inc- files to say it has raised $32.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $60 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ocsHKi)
AMSTERDAM Jan 13 A consortium led by private equity firm Gilde that is seeking to take over Dutch materials maker Ten Cate said on Wednesday it had raised its offer to 26 euros ($28.16) per share.
The offer, valuing the company at around 710 million euros, represents a 34 percent premium to Ten Cate's share price before the consortium began pursuing it in July, and improves upon a previous bid of 24.60 euros per share rejected by shareholders.
On Tuesday Ten Cate issued a market update including better-than-expected full-year 2015 sales of 1.16 billion euros. ($1=0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Reflexis Systems Inc- files to say it has raised $32.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $60 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ocsHKi)
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, held total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink nearly flat in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.