BRIEF-Beijing Kunlun Tech to boost capital of two units by $50 mln each
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by $50 million each
June 14 Australian broadcaster Ten Network Ltd said on Wednesday it would enter voluntary administration after creditors declined to extend their support for a $150 million debt guarantee past 2017.
"The directors of Ten regret very much that these circumstances have come to pass," the company said in a statement. "During this period, the administrators intend to continue operations as much as possible on a business as usual basis."
Broadcasters and Ten in particular have suffered large losses and are scrambling to cut costs as advertisers follow viewers who have turned to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Prime. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by $50 million each
* ViaSat Inc - ViaSat-2 satellite completed additional major milestones including chemical orbit raising phase of program; and deployment of solar arrays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.