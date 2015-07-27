SYDNEY, July 27 Australian free-to-air
television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said
its chief executive officer has quit, a month after it announced
plans to sell a 15 percent stake in itself to the local cable TV
arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
Ten said it appointed its Chief Financial Officer Paul
Anderson as its chief executive, effective immediately.
Hamish McLennan took the joint role of CEO and chairman at
the loss-making company in February 2013 and has dealt with
several buyout overtures over the past eight months, culminating
in the proposed tie-up with New Corp-owned Foxtel.
"The strategic arrangements announced on June 15, including
the proposed investment by Foxtel in Ten ... mean that my role
is complete," McLennan said in a statement to the Australian
Securities Exchange on Monday.
"An independent chairman is needed to lead the board through
the next phase of the company's development."
McLennan's departure will be taken as a sign that Ten, which
consistently rates last among Australia's three commercial
free-to-air broadcasters, is seizing on the proposed Foxtel deal
as a chance to refresh its focus in an industry hit by declining
audiences and advertising revenue.
The departure may also unnerve shareholders, who are being
asked to accept a fifth CEO in five years, including a temporary
stint by Murdoch's son Lachlan Murdoch.
Ten shares fell 1.2 percent in a weaker overall market. The
shares have fallen 23 percent since news of the proposed
lifeline investment from Foxtel saw the shares spike a month
ago.
Ten counts some of Australia's highest profile business
people among its biggest shareholders, including Lachlan
Murdoch, casino magnate James Packer and mining heiress Gina
Rinehart. It was Lachlan Murdoch who as chairman hired McLennan
in 2013.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)