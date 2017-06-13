BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
June 13 Australian television station Ten Network Holdings Ltd said two high profile backers, including News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, have informed it they won't extend their support for the company's loan facility after 2017.
The youth-oriented free-to-air braodcaster said in a statement on Tuesday that Murdoch's private company Illyria Pty Ltd and Birketu Pty Ltd, owned by regional television owner Bruce Gordon, would not extend a credit facility which expires on Dec. 23, 2017.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Richard Pullin)
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division