SYDNEY, June 15 Australian pay-TV company Foxtel
will spend up to A$77 million ($59.39 million) for a 15 percent
stake in struggling free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings
Ltd, Foxtel said in a statement on Monday.
The deal will end an eight-month sale process after Ten,
which consistently rates the worst of Australia's three
commercial networks, appointed Citigroup in November to help it
assess takeover approaches.
Media reports said a number of American companies including
cable TV giant Discovery Communications Inc had been
eyeing investments in Ten, but had withdrawn, leaving the way
clear for News Corp's half-owned Foxtel.
Ten's shares fell as much as 6 percent after the
announcement, but recovered to be trading down 1.8 percent while
the broader market was down 0.9 percent.
($1 = 1.2965 Australian dollars)
