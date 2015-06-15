* Ten would join Foxtel in sports rights bid

SYDNEY, June 15 Unprofitable Australian television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said it plans to sell a 15 percent stake in itself to the local cable TV arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, in a lifeline deal that may face regulatory snarls.

Ten, which warned in April that it may not survive a downturn in free-to-air advertising, said on Monday the shares will be offered at A$0.15 each, a 43 percent discount to its closing price on Friday. The A$77 million ($59 million) from the sale will be used to cut debt, it said, and added that it wants to raise another A$77 million with a rights issue.

But Australia's chief antitrust regulator said a partnership with Foxtel, the cable TV firm half-owned by News Corp and Telstra Corp Ltd, could enable Ten to outbid larger free-to-air rivals Seven West Media Ltd and Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd for prized sports broadcasting rights, raising concerns about anti-competitive behaviour.

"It's certainly an issue and we have those concerns but one has to take into account the level of the shareholding," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims told Reuters.

In 2012, Sims blocked Seven from buying half of Foxtel's sports unit, citing concerns that it would lessen competition for sports rights. Sims then warned that he would stop News Corp from buying free-to-air TV assets for the same reason.

Sims said a Ten-Foxtel tie-up might not raise the same level of concern because it involved News Corp taking a smaller stake in Ten than Seven had proposed three year years ago.

Ten, which already has News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch among a host of high profile major shareholders, has consistently rated last behind Seven and Nine, and in 2014 appointed Citibank to help it decide its future amid reports of several takeover approaches.

But the weak advertising market is affecting all three free-to-airs. Seven and Nine have watched their revenues decline in 2015 as more viewers switch to streaming video offerings from the newly-launched local arm of Netflix Inc, as well as to their own video streaming ventures.

Ten said it expects to take three months to obtain regulatory clearance so the sale would take place in October.

Its shares fell as much as 6 percent after the announcement, but recovered to be trading down 2 percent at A$0.26, while the broader market was down 0.4 percent. Ten shares last traded at the proposed deal price of A$0.15 in 1993. ($1 = 1.2960 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)