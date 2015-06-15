* Ten would join Foxtel in sports rights bid
* Competition regulator will consider level of shareholding
- Sims
* Regulator blocked another TV-Foxtel partnership in 2012
* TV advertising industry weak
(Adds ACCC chairman comment)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 15 Unprofitable Australian
television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said it
plans to sell a 15 percent stake in itself to the local cable TV
arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, in a lifeline deal
that may face regulatory snarls.
Ten, which warned in April that it may not survive a
downturn in free-to-air advertising, said on Monday the shares
will be offered at A$0.15 each, a 43 percent discount to its
closing price on Friday. The A$77 million ($59 million) from the
sale will be used to cut debt, it said, and added that it wants
to raise another A$77 million with a rights issue.
But Australia's chief antitrust regulator said a partnership
with Foxtel, the cable TV firm half-owned by News Corp and
Telstra Corp Ltd, could enable Ten to outbid larger
free-to-air rivals Seven West Media Ltd and Nine
Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd for prized sports
broadcasting rights, raising concerns about anti-competitive
behaviour.
"It's certainly an issue and we have those concerns but one
has to take into account the level of the shareholding,"
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims
told Reuters.
In 2012, Sims blocked Seven from buying half of Foxtel's
sports unit, citing concerns that it would lessen competition
for sports rights. Sims then warned that he would stop News Corp
from buying free-to-air TV assets for the same reason.
Sims said a Ten-Foxtel tie-up might not raise the same level
of concern because it involved News Corp taking a smaller stake
in Ten than Seven had proposed three year years ago.
Ten, which already has News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch
among a host of high profile major shareholders, has
consistently rated last behind Seven and Nine, and in 2014
appointed Citibank to help it decide its future amid reports of
several takeover approaches.
But the weak advertising market is affecting all three
free-to-airs. Seven and Nine have watched their revenues decline
in 2015 as more viewers switch to streaming video offerings from
the newly-launched local arm of Netflix Inc, as well as
to their own video streaming ventures.
Ten said it expects to take three months to obtain
regulatory clearance so the sale would take place in October.
Its shares fell as much as 6 percent after the announcement,
but recovered to be trading down 2 percent at A$0.26, while the
broader market was down 0.4 percent. Ten shares last
traded at the proposed deal price of A$0.15 in 1993.
($1 = 1.2960 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)