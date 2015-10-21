BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
SYDNEY Oct 22 Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday that it will let News Corp's local cable television company Foxtel buy a 15 percent stake of loss-making free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd .
In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said that while the deal would align the interests of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled network and Ten, the companies "will continue to face competition from the remaining free-to-air networks" with regards to bidding for sports broadcast rights.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.