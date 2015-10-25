PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY Oct 26 Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said it would raise A$154 million ($111 million) by selling shares to the Australian pay TV unit of News Corp and existing shareholders as it racked up another hefty loss.
Ten, which posted a net loss of A$312.2 million for the year to Aug. 31, said it would raise A$77 million each from News Corp's Foxtel and from existing shareholders by offering shares at A$0.15 each, compared to its last traded price of A$0.19. ($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.