PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds major shareholders, shares, additional earnings, outlook)
SYDNEY Oct 26 Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd plans to raise A$154 million ($111 million) by selling shares to News Corp's Australian pay TV unit and other shareholders, after a licence writedown led to its third straight annual loss.
Ten, which posted a A$312.2 million net loss for the year to Aug. 31, nearly double the previous year's loss, said it would raise A$77 million each from News Corp's Foxtel and from existing shareholders by offering shares at A$0.15 each, compared to its last traded price of A$0.19.
The non-Foxtel shareholders Ten said would buy new shares included some of Australia's richest people: mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, regional television owner Bruce Gordon, News Corp executive co-chair Lachlan Murdoch and casino investor James Packer.
The free-to-air broadcaster, which trails Seven West Media Ltd and Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd in the ratings, said it would use the cash to pay off a bank debt facility it has relied on as it struggles to grow revenue in an uncertain advertising market.
The firm indicated advertising conditions were improving in the near-term. Revenue grew 4.5 percent for the year to end-August but that rate would climb to at least 10 percent in the three months to the end of November.
Ten's loss was worse than analyst forecasts of A$280 million. It included a previously announced A$251 million impairment charge to reflect the reduced value of the company's broadcast licence in current market conditions.
The company's shares were in a trading halt as it conducted the rights issue. ($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye Lincoln Feast; Editing by)
April 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.