BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
MELBOURNE Dec 6 Ten Network Holdings Ltd , Australia's third-ranked television network, announced a capital raising of around A$230 million ($240.34 million) on Thursday to reduce debt and strengthen its capital structure.
Ten, which is struggling with weak advertising spending and competition from the internet, priced the offer at A$0.20 per share, a 38.5 percent discount to the company's closing price on December 4.
It is the second capital raising by Ten within six months after the company raised A$200 million in June.
Australian print and television networks are facing a tough market, with advertising depressed by a consumer spending drought and competition intensifying on the internet.
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend