KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional said on Monday in an exchange filing that it has redeemed 1,000 units of Class A redeemable preference shares at 1,000 ringgit ($333.28) each.

The preference shares were redeemed in conjunction with the maturity of its 999 million ringgit 10-year interest bearing bonds, which matured on Aug 16. ($1 = 3.000 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)