KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 Malaysia's state power firm Tenaga Nasional expects to pay 3 billion ringgit ($990.6 milliom) in extra costs for power generation this year if the current gas shortage is not resolved, state news agency Bernama said in a mobile phone text message on Tuesday.
Last month, local media reported that Malaysia's power plants were facing a prolonged gas shortage, denting profits for Tenaga Nasional which has to buy more expensive fuel distillates to keep generating electricity.
Tenaga bought 130,000 tonnes of fuel oil in August -- the third time it has bough large volumes this year at higher price levels, traders have said.
($1 = 3.029 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Liau Y-Sing)
