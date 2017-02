KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 Shares in Malaysia's state power firm Tenaga Nasional fell as much as 3.1 percent on Monday on concerns of lower fourth quarter earnings due to a prolonged gas shortage.

Citigroup said in a note that it expected Tenaga to post a weak fourth quarter results due to concerns that a prolonged gas supply interruption could worsen, forcing the company to buy expensive fuel oils for power generation.

Tenaga shares were trading at 5.03 ringgit($1.576)as at 0210 GMT, down 2.71 percent compared to the broader market which lost 1.8 percent.

($1 = 3.192 Ringgit) (Reporting by Razak Ahmad, Editing by Nilukso Koswanage)